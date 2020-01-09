Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 08:39 PM BdST
A fire has gutted a shop in the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2020 prompting the authorities to close the fair for the rest of the day.
No casualties were reported in the fire incident at the shop of fruit juice Frutika on Thursday evening.
Four units of the firefighters brought the fire under control within half an hour, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnews24.com.
There is no official statement on the origin of the fire and the extent of damage.
The shop sustained damage on outside and inside, a witness said.
The authorities closed the fair immediately when the fire originated asking the visitors to leave in an announcement made through loudspeakers.
