Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair

No casualties were reported in the fire incident at the shop of fruit juice Frutika on Thursday evening.

Four units of the firefighters brought the fire under control within half an hour, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnews24.com.

There is no official statement on the origin of the fire and the extent of damage.

Witnesses said it appeared the fire started when workers were erecting a bottle-like structure on the shop.

The shop sustained damage on outside and inside, a witness said.

The authorities closed the fair immediately when the fire originated asking the visitors to leave in an announcement made through loudspeakers.