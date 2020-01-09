Home > Business

Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 08:39 PM BdST

A fire has gutted a shop in the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2020 prompting the authorities to close the fair for the rest of the day.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident at the shop of fruit juice Frutika on Thursday evening.

Four units of the firefighters brought the fire under control within half an hour, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnews24.com.

There is no official statement on the origin of the fire and the extent of damage.  

Witnesses said it appeared the fire started when workers were erecting a bottle-like structure on the shop.

The shop sustained damage on outside and inside, a witness said.

The authorities closed the fair immediately when the fire originated asking the visitors to leave in an announcement made through loudspeakers.   

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire at Dhaka trade fair

Drive a hard bargain: PM

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures towards Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before they pose for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai, China, Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS/File

China to sign US trade deal

FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria Dec 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

DSE loses Tk 710bn in a year

BTRC seeks auditor for Banglalink

FILE PHOTO: A saleswoman picks gold necklaces to show to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kochi, India, May 7, 2019. Reuters

Gold, oil soar on US-Iran threat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.