How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
>> Li Yuan, The New York Times
Published: 04 Dec 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 08:40 PM BdST
On the anniversary of her arrest in Canada, Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, issued an open letter describing how she experienced fear, pain, disappointment, helplessness, torment and acceptance of the unknown.
She wrote at length about the support she received from her colleagues, about friendly people at a courthouse in Vancouver and about “numerous” Chinese online users who expressed their trust.
Her letter, posted Monday, was not well received on the Chinese internet, where Meng is known — in a term meant to be endearing — as “princess” because she is a daughter of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei.
Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 8, 2019. REUTERS
His story went viral in China, generating angry responses online. That resulted in 404 error messages as articles and comments were deleted, a sign of China’s censors at work.
The former employee, Li Hongyuan, was eventually released from jail with no charges and received $15,000 in government compensation last week. He shared his story online last week and that’s when the hit to Huawei’s reputation began.
“One enjoyed a sunny Canadian mansion while the other enjoyed the cold and damp detention cell in Shenzhen,” Jiang Feng, a psychologist, commented on the Quora-like question-and-answer site Zhihu. Meng has been under house arrest in a six-bedroom home, awaiting potential extradition to the United States on charges that she conspired to defraud banks about Huawei’s relationship with an Iranian company.
A home on Matthews Avenue in the Shaugnessy neighbourhood owned by the family of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is seen in the process of renovation in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Dec 8, 2018. REUTERS
In China, however, Huawei has been considered the crown jewel of the country’s tech industry and has enjoyed tremendous goodwill. Many Chinese proudly abandoned their iPhones for Huawei phones. But the backlash to the jailing of a longtime employee after a labour dispute has made it clear that people in China are starting to sour on the company.
The anger on social media was also indicative of new insecurity among members of China’s middle class, who have never experienced an economic downturn and have always thought they had more protections than lower-paid migrant workers. People said they could see themselves in Li.
“Many middle-class Chinese used to believe that if they went to good schools, worked hard and cared little about the current affairs they would be able to realise their Chinese dreams,” a blogger wrote on Weibo. “Now their dreams are in tatters.”
Huawei declined to comment on the public response.
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei advertisement in Shanghai, on May 28, 2019. The New York Times
A month later, he was detained in Shenzhen and accused of leaking commercial secrets. He was officially arrested in January on an extortion accusation. But he was released in August with no charges. He did not respond to interview requests.
Huawei insisted in a statement that it had done nothing wrong and challenged Li to prove that he had been treated unfairly.
“Huawei has the right, and in fact a duty, to report the facts of any suspected illegal conduct to authorities. We respect the decisions made by the authorities,” the statement said. “If Li Hongyuan believes that he has suffered damages or that his rights have been infringed, we support his right to seek satisfaction through legal means, up to and including lawsuit against Huawei.”
Online commentators called the statement “arrogant” and “cold blooded.” “The elephant stepped on you, but you can step back on it,” one popular WeChat article said. “What a response of justice!”
Jiang Jingjing, a blogger, criticised Huawei for trampling on its employees’ rights with its tough performance evaluation system and legal firepower. “Once a company becomes a cold, dehumanised grinding machine, what’s the point for it to exist?” he wrote.
Ren Zhengfei: Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
New employees would get a mattress when they joined because everyone was expected to work late and often sleep in the office. Over a decade ago, a series of employee deaths drew harsh scrutiny of the company. An investigative report by a news weekly counted six unnatural deaths in two years, including four suicides.
Since then, especially after the United States started a global campaign to try to stop its allies from using Huawei’s next-generation wireless technology, known as 5G, Huawei has become a symbol of China’s technology prowess and US attempts to keep China down.
After Meng’s arrest, there was an outpouring of support for Huawei. In the most recent quarter, Huawei’s smartphone sales in China grew 66% from a year earlier. Sales for Apple and most of Huawei’s domestic competitors declined, according to the research firm Canalys.
Now many people are talking about boycotting Huawei products. Images of a pair of Huawei-branded handcuffs are circulating online as a new, smart-fitness wristband. One of the “bands” is called the “free meal and accommodation version,” referring to jail life.
FILE PHOTO: A staff member shows the new Huawei Mate X smartphone with 5G network provided by China Unicom and Huawei at the media centre for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 1, 2019. Reuters
In a sign that many middle-class professionals are worried that what happened to Li could happen to them, online users circulated articles about jail life, especially in the Longgang detention centre in Shenzhen, where Li spent more than eight months. Huawei is based in Shenzhen’s Longgang district.
Some online users are circulating a three-part blog post by a programmer who spent over a year in the detention centre for working on gaming and gambling software. Gambling is illegal in China. The blogger wrote in detail what it was like to live in a 355-square-foot cell with 55 people in tropical weather — what they ate, wore and did every day.
Many Chinese are especially outraged by the degree to which news coverage and online responses have been censored. They say they feel helpless because they cannot criticise the government. Now they feel they are also not able to criticise a giant corporation.
One of the Weibo posts of Meng’s letter received 1,400 comments. Many simply said 251, the number of days Li was detained. Fewer than 10 comments, sympathetic ones, are still visible to the public.
“A company that’s too big to criticise is even scarier than a company that’s too big to fail,” Nie Huihua, an economics professor at Renmin University in Beijing, told the news site Jiemian on Tuesday.
Jiemian’s interview with Li, published on Monday, was deleted.
© 2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
- Seven winners of Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign get gifts
- Sundar Pichai to become chief executive of Alphabet, Google’s parent company
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
- Masatsugu Asakawa elected new ADB president
- India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
- Bangladesh government forms panel to rein in bank lending rates
- Over 3m tonnes of goods stuck at Chattogram port as transporters go on strike
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- China condemns US over Hong Kong. That won’t stop trade talks
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Bangladesh home minister downplays ‘deportation attempts’ by India
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury