H&M-backed startup puts bacteria to work in green dyeing process
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2019 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 02:28 AM BdST
A British biotech startup is developing a method of textile dyeing that taps into the bright colours of birds and butterflies and has micro-organisms recreate them on fabric, slashing the use of water and heavy chemicals in the process.
Based in the English city of Norwich, Colorifix has attracted backing from the venture capital arm of Swedish fashion giant H&M.
"We're harnessing the ability of microbes in this case to be able to deposit and fix a pigment on to fabric," Colorifix Chief Scientific Officer Jim Ajioka told Reuters.
Common dyeing, with synthetic pigments, involves large concentrations of hazardous chemicals such as chromium and other heavy metal salts and consumes vast amounts of energy and water, with contaminated wastewater a big source of pollution.
Pieces of textile dyed using bacteria in a lab at biotech firm Colorifix in Norwich, Britain October 22, 2019. Reuters
Shoppers' growing awareness that apparel is one of the top-polluting industries is pushing image-conscious retailers to address the environmental impact of their clothes' full life cycle. The dyeing stage has one of the biggest.
Colorifix, like French rival PILI, harvests a colour gene in nature and inserts it into a bacterial cell, tricking it to fill up with the colour as well as duplicate. In Colorifix's dyeing process, cells jump onto the fabric and release the dye on it, after which the solution is briefly heated up to kill them.
Chief Executive Orr Yarkoni said Colorifix is about to launch industrial-scale trials in partnerships with fashion groups, including H&M, and textile manufacturers such as Switzerland's Forster Rohner and India's Arvind. The tests will be conducted at dye houses already supplying those brands.
Patchwork of different types of material dyed using bacteria in a lab at biotech firm Colorifix in Norwich, Britain October 22, 2019. Reuters
If these are successful, Colorifix expects to launch commercially its 5-ml batches of microbes bulging with colour, in 2020.
Challenges include creating new hues on demand, maintaining standards of current processes and keeping costs down.
"The H&M group and Colorifix were in India this summer to, together with our production organisation, see how we can develop the technique so that it can be applied to our production," H&M spokeswoman Jeanette Mattsson said. "Given our size it takes more work to enable a scalable solution."
Colorifix's other backers include Swiss investment firm Challenger 88 and Cambridge University.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
- Uber's legal challenges around the world
- Chasing Amazon, retailers are in a never-ending arms race
- Uber is fighting to survive in London after losing its licence
- Apex opens five outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram, Faridpur, Savar, Sunamganj
- CACCI Conference in Dhaka begins on Tuesday
- Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case
- FICCI elects Rupali Chowdhury President, Kedar Lele Vice-President
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Launch services resume at Sadarghat amid strike
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi