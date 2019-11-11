Home > Business

China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Nov 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 03:49 PM BdST

China’s Jingye Group said on Monday it is in talks to buy British Steel in a deal estimated to be worth about 70 million pounds that could help protect thousands of British jobs and ease uncertainty over the troubled steelmaker.

A deal is not yet finalised, the company told Reuters following a BBC report of an imminent 70 million pound agreement.

A spokeswoman for Hebei-based Jingye Group said she was unclear about the value of the deal and unsure whether further details would be announced this week.

Gareth Stace, director general of industry lobby group UK Steel, also told Reuters the deal was not finalised.

“I would be surprised if it did not get finalised, but it’s not a done deal,” he said.

British Steel was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22 after Greybull Capital, which bought the firm for one pound from Tata Steel three years ago, failed to secure funding to continue its operations.

Turkey’s military pension fund OYAK said in August it had reached a provisional agreement to take over British Steel but that deal has not been finalised.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The E-Commerce Mansion overlooking a sports complex in Ruzhou, China, Nov 2, 2019.

How bad is China’s debt?

Taka bond to be launched on London bourse Monday

Wholesale onion prices fixed

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS

China, US agree to roll back tariffs

Global stocks near record highs

Representational image. The New York Times

Twitter employees charged with spying for S Arabia

Roche sees more prospects in Bangladesh market

Munshi blames price war for falling exports

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.