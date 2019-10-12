Onion prices rise again in Dhaka after brief fall
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2019 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 12:01 AM BdST
The effects of different government efforts, including import from Myanmar and some other countries, to keep onion prices down appear to have been fading within a week.
The cooking ingredient was being sold in Dhaka’s retail markets at Tk 90 to 95 per kilogram with a rise by up to Tk 20 per kg.
The prices skyrocketed to cross Tk 100 from Tk 60 to 70 by the end of last month when India banned onion export to control domestic markets.
The government then started selling onion at fair prices on trucks in Dhaka and raided warehouses to stop illegal stockpiling.
Import rules were eased and consignments arrived from Myanmar and some other countries.
The prices then dropped to Tk 75 to 85 a kg last week.
On Friday, traders at several kitchen markets in Mirpur were selling onion at up to Tk 90 per kg. The prices rose up to Tk 100 at Moghbazar.
Wholesale prices rose by up to Tk 7 per kg on Thursday after “some of the onion from Myanmar rotted”, trader Idris Ali Madhu at Shyambazar wholesale market told bdnews24.com.
Trader Polash Saha at the wholesale market in Mirpur Section-1 cited the same reason behind the rise of onion prices.
WARNING:
