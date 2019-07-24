NetWorld to invest $10 million in Summit Technopolis
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 05:16 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 05:16 AM BdST
NetWorld Holdings has signed an agreement with Summit Technopolis to build a facility that will print Magnetic Ink Character Recognition or MICR cheque books.
The plant will be constructed on a two-acre land at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakoir Gazipur, according to a media release issued by Summit on Tuesday.
Under this agreement, Summit Technopolis, a company of Summit Group, will provide related infrastructural support to NetWorld for an outlay of about $1 million investment initially to be raised up to $10 million in phases, the release said.
The plant is likely to commence operation by early 2020.
State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Summit Group Vice Chairman Farid Khan, Director Fadiah Khan along with other senior officials witnessed the signing.
