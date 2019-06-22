Home > Business

Keep essentials out of VAT net, demands consumer rights group

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jun 2019 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 10:46 PM BdST

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh or CAB has demanded that essentials, including edible oil, sugar and powder milk be exempted from value added tax under the new VAT law that takes effect in July.

The demand was made at a post-budget press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, in his budget proposal presented in parliament on June 13, said that the government will implement the Value Added Tax Act, 2012 from the fiscal 2019-20. 

Under the new VAT law, the government will slap 5 percent, 7.5 percent and 10 percent VAT on specific goods and services apart from the standard VAT rate of 15 percent.

The law was enacted seven years ago but not implemented amid protests by business community several times demanding some reforms.

“We’ll expect that the buyers while purchasing goods would not be affected and all the essentials would be kept out of the VAT net," said CAB President Ghulam Rahman.

The CAB urged the government to ensure that VAT is collected using technology before implementing the new law. “Otherwise, the VAT paid by the consumers will not reach the government, but remain with the traders,” Rahman said.

The group was also critical of the finance minister for proposing rise in import duty on several essentials, including powder milk, oil and sugar.

“We expected him to lower import duty gradually, but he has proposed raising the duty on milk powder, oil, sugar and many other products. We believe this isn’t proper,” Rahman said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
Williamson ton sets WI testing target
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei sues US Commerce Dept

Sheltech MD Toufiq Siraj dies

FILE PHOTO:People visit the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. Reuters

Huawei shipped 100m  smartphones in Jan-May

Activists gather in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Nov 18, 2018, expressing solidarity with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

ILO adopts #MeToo pact

তেল-চিনির দাম ফের পুনর্নির্ধারণ হচ্ছে

Sugar, soybean oil pricier

FILE PHOTO - A construction worker works in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Feb 3, 2016. REUTERS

Malaysia to recover $5b in 1MDB-linked assets

Uber to bar riders below minimum rating

FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

‘Manufacturers looking to move out of China’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.