BIDA launches ‘game-changing’ training to create entrepreneurs

“This’ll be a game-changer training,” Kazi M Aminul Islam, Executive Chairman of the state-entity, said while inaugurating the training under the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Project of BIDA.

He said they had been waiting for this day since the launch of BIDA in 2016.

The trainers selected after a rigorous scrutiny will be trained in Dhaka and will then be posted in each district to train new or prospective entrepreneurs.

Some 25 youths will undergo training in every month in each district. The project is aimed at creating 24,000 entrepreneurs across Bangladesh within 2020.

The BIDA chief highlighted the need to have entrepreneurs in Bangladesh and said: “Bangladesh is changing. Now we are focused on Vision 2041 to be a developed country.

"In the past, we were labour-dependent economy. But this will not work in the future. We have to depend on knowledge and technology. We have to do something different.”

“We want to create entrepreneurs in every district, in every part of Bangladesh,” Kazi Aminul said, as traditionally Dhaka and Chittagong dominate trade and businesses. Dhaka and Chittagong generate about one-third of the national GDP.

He, however, said they are aware of the challenges.

“People usually do not want to take risks. So it’s difficult to make them risktakers. We know the barriers of being an entrepreneur and we’ll address those,” he said, referring to the challenges of getting access to knowledge and capital to start a venture.

The BIDA chief asked the trainers to take it as a mission, not just as a job. “You’ll be the builders of our future. Your success will be the success of the country.”

Mashiur Rahman, who studied print making at Dhaka University, has been seclected from Khulna Division.

“I want to be an entrepreneur and at the same time, help others,” he told bdnews24.com, about his joining as a trainer.

Project Director Abul Khair Mohammad Hafizullah Khan explained that under the project, they will establish one training centre in each district, and will provide round-the-clock information services to the new entrepreneurs.

An online platform and database will also be created.

“It's solely a government-funded initiative of nearly Tk 500 million,” he said, adding that the plan was matched with the government’s Seventh Five-Year Plan to increase the private sector’s contribution to GDP to 34 percent.

“For that (to happen) we need entrepreneurs,” Abul Khair added.