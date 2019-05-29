Home > Business

OBHAI says it uses full-face helmet to ensure safety of passengers

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 09:27 PM BdST

OBHAI, a ridesharing company, has said it uses full-face helmet in Bangladesh to ensure safety of passengers.

“We make sure passengers’ safety by providing a full-face helmet for their protections,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ridesharing service provider came up with the claim after passengers and experts expressed their concern over the use of ‘lightweight’ or low-quality helmets by some ridesharing companies.

“We first think of utmost safety for the passengers. Whether he or she is a rider or user, we value his or her wellbeing,” said the statement.

A fully covered helmet has some benefits as it keeps riders safe on the road, according to a research.

Half face and open face helmet can worsen the situation in case of accidents.

But a fully covered helmet can save a rider from severe head injuries in case of a crash.

Moreover, if any rider feels uncomfortable in the sun, dust or wind while riding, a full-face helmet can provide a pleasant experience on riding.

