OBHAI says it uses full-face helmet to ensure safety of passengers
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 09:27 PM BdST
OBHAI, a ridesharing company, has said it uses full-face helmet in Bangladesh to ensure safety of passengers.
“We make sure passengers’ safety by providing a full-face helmet for their protections,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ridesharing service provider came up with the claim after passengers and experts expressed their concern over the use of ‘lightweight’ or low-quality helmets by some ridesharing companies.
“We first think of utmost safety for the passengers. Whether he or she is a rider or user, we value his or her wellbeing,” said the statement.
A fully covered helmet has some benefits as it keeps riders safe on the road, according to a research.
Half face and open face helmet can worsen the situation in case of accidents.
But a fully covered helmet can save a rider from severe head injuries in case of a crash.
Moreover, if any rider feels uncomfortable in the sun, dust or wind while riding, a full-face helmet can provide a pleasant experience on riding.
