Three shops fined for selling banned consumer food products

A team of DNCRP led by Deputy Director Monjur Mohammad Shahriar conducted the drive at different areas of the capital on Saturday to seize the 52 food items identified as substandard recently by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI.

Nasir Store at Karwan Bazar was fined Tk 10,000 for selling the banned Baghabarhi Mistanna Ghee, Jobbar Store and Bismillah Store at New Market Tk 2,000 each for selling

Doodley Noodles.

A total Tk 61,000 in fines were issued against 14 enterprises for violating the Consumer Rights Protection Act.

The High Court recently banned the 52 products identified as substandard by the BSTI.

The court barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met and ordered that the products be recalled from stores and destroyed immediately.