Three shops fined for selling banned consumer food products
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 07:21 PM BdST
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has penalised three shops in Dhaka for selling banned food items.
A team of DNCRP led by Deputy Director Monjur Mohammad Shahriar conducted the drive at different areas of the capital on Saturday to seize the 52 food items identified as substandard recently by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI.
Nasir Store at Karwan Bazar was fined Tk 10,000 for selling the banned Baghabarhi Mistanna Ghee, Jobbar Store and Bismillah Store at New Market Tk 2,000 each for selling
Doodley Noodles.
A total Tk 61,000 in fines were issued against 14 enterprises for violating the Consumer Rights Protection Act.
The High Court recently banned the 52 products identified as substandard by the BSTI.
The court barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met and ordered that the products be recalled from stores and destroyed immediately.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US may scale back Huawei trade restrictions to help existing customers
- Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation
- Bangladesh team visits Luxembourg to woo investors
- Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Asian shares fall after US blacklists China's Huawei
- Trump order clears way for barring Huawei from US telecommunications networks
- BSTI revokes licence for seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Trump expected to sign order paving way for U.S. telecoms ban on Huawei
- ‘Trade Winds’ visited Bangladesh in first major recent US mission: Embassy
Most Read
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- At least one killed in Baitul Mukarram canopy collapse in fury of nor'wester
- Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Two dead, one critically injured as wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda after storm
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Six die as bus crashes into tree in Bagerhat
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative