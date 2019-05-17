Home > Business

Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 02:01 AM BdST

A high-powered delegation from Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, one of the world’s leading carmakers, is exploring investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

A three-member delegation headed by Ryujiro Kobashi, Vice President and Division General Manager of South Asia, Middle East and Africa and Europe, is visiting Bangladesh from May 14-17 at the invitation of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA.

“Mitsubishi Motors wants to support the motorization and industrialization of Bangladesh. I am visiting Bangladesh this time to discuss that with the honorable members of the Bangladesh government,” Kobashi was quoted as saying in a BIDA statement.

The delegation’s other members are Junichi Sabanai, General Manager of Production Engineering Division, and Yasuhiko Ueda, Assistant to General Manager.

“The market size for automobiles in Bangladesh is going to catch up to its rapid economic growth and higher income of its people,” said BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam.

“Added to our overall stability, high profitability and flexible labor market, Bangladesh is offering the best incentives. Every year 2.3 million young Bangladeshis enter the job market. We want them to be introduced to high-value and technology-based manufacturing.”

The Mitsubishi Motors team, accompanied by BIDA executives, visited the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram on May 15 and also stopped by at the premises of Progoti Industries in Sitakunda, where Mitsubishi’s ‘Pajero Sport’ are assembled.

The team also met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, National Board of Revenue Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury to discuss investment angles for the development of an automotive industry in Bangladesh.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Biman leases another jet

Licences of two more food companies revoked

Asia shares fall after Huawei sanctions

BSTI revokes licence for 7 food companies

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS

Trump order to bar Huawei from US telecom networks

‘Trade Winds’ visited in major US mission

VAT law mix-up over: Kamal

Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.