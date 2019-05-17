Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation

A three-member delegation headed by Ryujiro Kobashi, Vice President and Division General Manager of South Asia, Middle East and Africa and Europe, is visiting Bangladesh from May 14-17 at the invitation of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA.

“Mitsubishi Motors wants to support the motorization and industrialization of Bangladesh. I am visiting Bangladesh this time to discuss that with the honorable members of the Bangladesh government,” Kobashi was quoted as saying in a BIDA statement.

The delegation’s other members are Junichi Sabanai, General Manager of Production Engineering Division, and Yasuhiko Ueda, Assistant to General Manager.

“The market size for automobiles in Bangladesh is going to catch up to its rapid economic growth and higher income of its people,” said BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam.

“Added to our overall stability, high profitability and flexible labor market, Bangladesh is offering the best incentives. Every year 2.3 million young Bangladeshis enter the job market. We want them to be introduced to high-value and technology-based manufacturing.”

The Mitsubishi Motors team, accompanied by BIDA executives, visited the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram on May 15 and also stopped by at the premises of Progoti Industries in Sitakunda, where Mitsubishi’s ‘Pajero Sport’ are assembled.

The team also met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, National Board of Revenue Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury to discuss investment angles for the development of an automotive industry in Bangladesh.