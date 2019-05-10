Fruit prices double during Ramadan, retailers spike price on soaring demand

They hiked the prices due to soaring demand for the fruits amidst a heat wave in Bangladesh.

Consumers have expressed their displeasure over the price hike in such a short span of time. Retailers often hike prices during this month as the demand for basic food items goes up, they complain.

In several markets in the city on Friday, it was found that prices of apple, grape, malta, pear, guava, banana and pineapple have increased.

“The price of pear has gone up to Tk 350 per kg, which was being sold at Tk 160 to 170 per kg 10 to 15 days ago,” Abdul Momin, a resident of Jatrabari, said.

At several markets including Mohakhali, Banglamotor, Moghbazar, and Mirpur, malta was being sold at Tk 160-170 a kg.

At the Moghbazar outlet of Meena Bazar, a retail supermarket chain, malta was being sold at Tk 200 per kg. A week ago, it sold the fruit at Tk 99 per kg on discount.

“We used to buy apple from retailers at the rate of Tk 160 a kg two weeks ago and now the price has increased to Tk 220 per kg,” said a consumer at Merul Badda.

The price of banana has witnessed a big jump too. The retailers were asking for Tk 40 per four locally grown bananas, which were available at almost half the price earlier.

Pineapple was being sold at Tk 40 per kg, which was Tk 20 to 25 per kg previously while watermelon was being sold at Tk 70 per kg, grapes at Tk 450 to 460 per kg and guava at Tk 80 to 100 per kg.