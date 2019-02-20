Home > Business

Agrocorp wins tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh

Published: 20 Feb 2019 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 01:16 AM BdST

Trading house Agrocorp secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $294.95 a tonne, including CIF liner out, two officials with the state grains buyer said on Tuesday.
Three others completed for the tender from the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh’s grains purchasing agency, in which wheat with 12.5 percent protein content was sought for shipment 40 days after contract signing.

