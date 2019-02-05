Home > Business

Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Conference 2019 in Dhaka on Feb 9

The 4th Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Conference 2019 will be held in Dhaka on Feb 9 to recall the vision of the entrepreneur and look for young talented pharmaceutical scientists in Bangladesh.

Square Pharmaceuticals, a concern of the Square Group—established by late Chowdhury—is organising the conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Director Marketing at Square Pharmaceuticals Ahmed Kamrul Alam came up with details about the bi-annual event at a news conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Samson H Chowdhury Memorial Conference on Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Industry and Current Issue is being organised since 2013. 

Experts from home and abroad will take part in seminars on adverse drug reaction reporting and its prevention, opportunities for collaboration between industries and universities or research centres and prospects and challenges of the pharmaceutical industry at the day-long event.

Policymakers, government officials, industrialists, scientists, academicians and business professionals are expected to attend the event this year.

Three scientists will be honoured with the “Samson H Chowdhry Award for Young Scientists” for their research and contribution in pharmaceuticals sector.

