Home > Business

Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 09:00 PM BdST

Dogged by irregularities, the Farmers Bank has been rechristened as Padma Bank in a desperate makeover after the Bangladesh Bank endorsed a proposal.
Related Stories

The board of directors of the bank, which is reeling under allegations irregularities and loan scams, recently sent the proposal to the central bank.

The financial sector regulator announced the approval in a circular on Wednesday, saying it replaced ‘The Farmers Bank Limited’ with ‘Padma Bank Limited’ on the list of all scheduled banks from Tuesday.

According to a government report on the Farmers Bank, it loosened rules of disbursing loans and its internal control system soon after it was established by ruling Awami League MP Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir in 2013.

The irregularities identified in the report included not following guidelines to disburse loans, giving loans to organisations that actually do not exist and to its directors and directors of other banks violating rules, giving loans against insufficient or faulty guarantees and giving a borrower more amount than the ceiling.

The government report said the Farmers Bank situation put Bangladesh’s entire financial sector at risk.

Alamgir resigned from the bank as its chairman following pressure by the end of last year.

Mahabubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, a former chairman of the bank’s audit committee, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission over a loan scam involving the bank.

Former finance minister AMA Muhith blamed the founders of the bank for its troubles.

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh or ICB and four government banks - Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali - bought majority share of the troubled bank recently in a desperate effort to save it.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farmers Bank renamed Padma Bank

Opponents of Amazon’s planned campus in Long Island City, Queens, distribute fliers in the neighbourhood in New York. The New York Times

Amazon adopts new strategy to sway sceptics

Gold prices up again

GP’s net profit rises 28%

Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018. REUTERS

Businesses ask UK politicians to get grip on Brexit

Khirsapat mango gets GI recognition

BRAC wins best annual report award

Afghanistan keen to import Bangladeshi drugs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.