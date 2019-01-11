Hong Kong, Singapore investors keen on venture capital investment in Bangladesh: BIDA
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST
A team of investors from Hong Kong and Singapore has met the chief of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and showed interest in venture capital investment, the state entity says.
They met Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.
Venture capital is the capital invested in a new business or project in which there is a substantial element of risk. Young entrepreneurs who take the risk of starting a new business or startup need that initial funding.
Aminul Islam engages with all venture capital-related organisations to increase investments in Bangladesh.
He encouraged youths on several occasions to be a job-giver instead of a job-seeker to help Bangladesh become a developed country by 2041, which will require “massive transformation” to be a $3 trillion economy.
The government is working on a ‘venture capital’ mechanism to help new entrepreneurs grow.
“We should think out of the box to increase investments,” the BIDA chief said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh will readjust three grades in RMG worker wage structure: Official
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Labour state minister calls urgent news conference over garment factory worker unrest
- Govt to review garment worker wage amid protests
- Commerce Minister Munshi plans to promote agricultural products
- Bproperty acquires Lamudi in Bangladesh
- Govt to sit with labour leaders to defuse wage protest
- New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down
- Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
- BIDA to launch ‘One Stop Service’ by end of January
Most Read
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the official opposition
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
- Amazon CEO Bezos announces divorce to make his affair with TV anchor public
- BNP candidate Sattar wins Brahmanbaria-2 seat after fresh voting in three centres