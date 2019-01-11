Hong Kong, Singapore investors keen on venture capital investment in Bangladesh: BIDA

They met Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.

Venture capital is the capital invested in a new business or project in which there is a substantial element of risk. Young entrepreneurs who take the risk of starting a new business or startup need that initial funding.

Aminul Islam engages with all venture capital-related organisations to increase investments in Bangladesh.

He encouraged youths on several occasions to be a job-giver instead of a job-seeker to help Bangladesh become a developed country by 2041, which will require “massive transformation” to be a $3 trillion economy.

The government is working on a ‘venture capital’ mechanism to help new entrepreneurs grow.

“We should think out of the box to increase investments,” the BIDA chief said.