Home > Business

New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down

  Shamim Ahamed,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST

After taking charge of the finance ministry, AHM Mustafa Kamal has asked the banks to come up with new strategies to push down the rate of default loan, which has crossed the two-digit mark.

Top executives of the state-owned banks and financial institutions greeted the minister, who was in charge of the planning ministry for the past five years, at his new ministry on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony.

Economists view the default loans as a big challenge for Bangladesh’s banking sector. AMA Muhith, who was finance minister for the past decade, also acknowledged the problem.

According to information he gave to the outgoing parliament, 230,658 borrowers were yet to repay    Tk 1.31 trillion as of June last year. 

“We will not mix up the bad with the good. We will neither send anyone to jail, nor will we stop (lending),” Kamal said in his first meeting as finance minister, asking the bankers to find new ways to get back the money lent.

He asked them to keep in mind that the amount of bad loans rises when the difference between lending rate and deposit rate (interest rate spread) goes up.

The minister also said the banks should set a target to bring the rate of nonperforming loan to 7-8 percent from 13 percent. 

“You must act tough to bring the rate down. Please forget about your relatives (while lending). We won’t keep the borrowers who repay and the defaulters on the same page. We will offer incentive for the repayers if necessary,” Kamal said.

He asked bank executives to properly examine loan applications.

“And we must work to make the people realise that they can make profit by taking loans,” he added

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

One-stop BIDA service by month-end

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China Nov 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tesla to break ground on China Gigafactory

Jose Munoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Limited, responds to a question on the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Jan 9, 2018. REUTERS

Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence

Rice price shock in New Year

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS

Apple’s glum China news sends global stocks lower

Migrants who rescued Greeks get citizenship

India’s Sakata to set up $10m factory

Gold prices climb in New Year

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.