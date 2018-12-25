Joules wins contract for 100MW solar power plant in Chandpur Economic Zone
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-25 04:26:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 04:26:32.0 BdST
After setting up the first large solar power plant of Bangladesh, Joules Power has secured a contract to build another powerhouse in Chandpur Economic Zone.
Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority or BEZA signed the deal with Joules Power in Dhaka on Monday, according to a media release from the firm.
Joules Power will set up a 100MW solar power plant in the economic zone at a cost of $180 million.
Joules subsidiary Techanaf Solartech earlier set up a 20MW plant at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.
The plant in Chandpur will be installed a 500-acre land inside the economic zone. The firm will also build a multipurpose jetty and set up 37-killometre 132kV transmission lines under the deal.
Joint Secretary Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman and Joules Power Managing Director Nuher Latif Khan signed the deal on behalf of the respective sides. BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury was present among the top officials of the firm and the authority.
Khan thanked BEZA for its cooperation in promoting solar power.
“Such cooperation will play a significant role in meeting the demand for power at industrial and individual levels in our country,” he said.
The plant in Chandpur will be the first independent power producer or IPP renewables programme in Bangladesh once implemented.
