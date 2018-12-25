Home > Business

Joules wins contract for 100MW solar power plant in Chandpur Economic Zone

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-25 04:26:32.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 04:26:32.0 BdST

After setting up the first large solar power plant of Bangladesh, Joules Power has secured a contract to build another powerhouse in Chandpur Economic Zone.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority or BEZA signed the deal with Joules Power in Dhaka on Monday, according to a media release from the firm.

Joules Power will set up a 100MW solar power plant in the economic zone at a cost of $180 million.

Joules subsidiary Techanaf Solartech earlier set up a 20MW plant at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

The plant in Chandpur will be installed a 500-acre land inside the economic zone. The firm will also build a multipurpose jetty and set up 37-killometre 132kV transmission lines under the deal. 

Joint Secretary Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman and Joules Power Managing Director Nuher Latif Khan signed the deal on behalf of the respective sides. BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury was present among the top officials of the firm and the authority.

Khan thanked BEZA for its cooperation in promoting solar power.

“Such cooperation will play a significant role in meeting the demand for power at industrial and individual levels in our country,” he said.

The plant in Chandpur will be the first independent power producer or IPP renewables programme in Bangladesh once implemented.

Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant begins commercial operations  

PROINSO, Joules Power win Asian Power Awards for 28MW project in Bangladesh  

Technaf Solartech deal wins FinanceAsia’s Best Achievement Awards 2018  

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Joules to install solar power plant in Chandpur

Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000T wheat

Technaf Solartech wins award for deal

Nihad Kabir re-elected  MCCI president

Arun Jaitley. File Photo

India cuts tax rates on TVs, batteries

FILE PHOTO: A still image from video shows coloured synthetic diamonds on display at De Beers' International Institute of Diamond Grading and Research in Maidenhead August 15, 2016. Reuters

Lab-grown diamond prices slide

Fitting models check out sizes of a t-shirt which goes on sale at the online shop of fashion retailer Zalando in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2018. Reuters

Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, Oct 3, 2018. REUTERS

Tokyo court may soon release Ghosn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.