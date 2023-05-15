Govt won’t buy anything from countries that impose sanctions on Bangladesh: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials not to buy products from countries that have clamped sanctions on Bangladesh.

Hasina hinted at changing the policy on Saturday and confirmed it at a press briefing over her recent trip to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom on Monday. She said she had asked for the inclusion of a new clause in the government procurement policy to ban the purchase of products from these countries.

The prime minister said she would speak to the finance ministry and had given instructions to the planning ministry about the matter.