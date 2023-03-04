Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bandarban’s Bawm villages

Many indigenous families have left their houses in the remote hills of Bandarban amid a series of law-enforcement drives against the ‘Bawm Party’ and the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, affecting jhum farming in the region.

Many families in the ethnic Bawm community have not prepared the hill ground for jhum cultivation this year even though the appropriate season has passed. They have also expressed concerns over a looming food shortage in the area.

The farmers usually begin to cut down overgrowth on the hill slopes for jhum cultivation in February each year. The ground of the hills and shrubs dry up in March. The farmers dig small holes in the ground and plant paddy and other seeds there in April.

Apart from paddy, crops like pumpkin, cotton, sesame, gourd, chilli and maize are planted on the hills. Rice harvesting season starts in September.

The residents of the remote hilly areas depend on the rice they receive from jhum farming. Proper weather during cultivation helps many farmers get food for the rest of the year.

Uhla Mong Marma, chairman of the Paindu Union Council in Ruma Upazila, said Bawm people from the remote Arthah, Muyalopi, Bastlong and Munnuyam Paras have not cut the overgrowth this year in preparation for jhum farming. They said they would not be involved with the cultivation this year due to the unstable situation in the area. But he was not sure if more people from his area would join the stream.

“Many families in the area survive on jhum farming. They are running out of stored rice. Food shortages have already started in some neighbourhoods. The damage to jhum farming will intensify the food crisis,” Uhla Mong said.

Ruma Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mamun Shibli said he was informed of the situation but was hopeful as many farmers began to cut down undergrowth recently.

“Steps will be taken accordingly if a food crisis hits the area,” he added.

The army and the elite force RAB launched a series of drives against the members of the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in Ruma and Rowangchhari Upazila in October last year. Several shooting incidents also occurred between the groups and law enforcers.