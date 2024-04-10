    বাংলা

    Another Bawm man arrested in Bandarban for ‘aiding KNF’

    The 57-year-old suspect Lal Lian Siam Bawm lives in Bethel Para of the hilly town of Ruma

    Published : 10 April 2024, 12:21 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 12:21 PM

    Police have arrested a Bawm resident of Ruma Upazila in Bandarban on charges of aiding separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF.

    The 57-year-old suspect Lal Lian Siam Bawm lives in Bethel Para of the hilly town.

    He was arrested on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Hossain Md Rayhan Kazemi said on Wednesday, without giving further details about the development.

    A judge ordered Siam into jail when he was produced in the court on Wednesday. 

    With Siam, the law-enforcing agencies have so far arrested 55 people, including 53 members of the Bawm ethnic minority group, in an ongoing crackdown on KNF, aka the Bawm Party, after the group attacked banks in Bandarban earlier this month.

