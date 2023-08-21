PM Hasina pays homage to those killed in Aug 21 grenade attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to those killed in the grisly grenade attack on Aug 21, 2004.

The Awami League chief reached Bangabandhu Avenue around 11 am on Monday, the anniversary of the gruesome attack.

First, she paid her respect at the altar set up near the central office of the Awami League. Later, the Awami League chief paid her tribute again alongside Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party.

The prime minister observed a moment of silence after paying her tribute. Then she spoke to some of those injured in the grenade attack on Aug 21 and took the stage to join the discussion.

On Aug 21, 2004, the Awami League organised a peace rally against terrorism and set up a makeshift stage on a truck.

As many as 24 participants were killed and 500 others were injured in a grenade attack launched by terrorists on the programme. The main target was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, then the leader of the opposition. Awami League leaders and activists formed a ‘human shield’ which saved the life of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.