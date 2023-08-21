PM Hasina pays homage to those killed in Aug 21 grenade attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to those killed in the grisly grenade attack on Aug 21, 2004.
The Awami League chief reached Bangabandhu Avenue around 11 am on Monday, the anniversary of the gruesome attack.
First, she paid her respect at the altar set up near the central office of the Awami League. Later, the Awami League chief paid her tribute again alongside Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party.
The prime minister observed a moment of silence after paying her tribute. Then she spoke to some of those injured in the grenade attack on Aug 21 and took the stage to join the discussion.
On Aug 21, 2004, the Awami League organised a peace rally against terrorism and set up a makeshift stage on a truck.
As many as 24 participants were killed and 500 others were injured in a grenade attack launched by terrorists on the programme. The main target was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, then the leader of the opposition. Awami League leaders and activists formed a ‘human shield’ which saved the life of Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“We organised the rally to protest attacks on the British High Commissioner and the killing and assault of our leaders and activists by the BNP criminals,” said the prime minister.
"They threw Arges grenades at us in broad daylight, with thousands of people present. Arges grenades are generally used in wars, but they used them on the Awami League, especially at a time when we were holding a rally against terrorism. They did not throw one or two but 13 grenades. It’s a miracle that I survived that day.”
"Senior leaders were mounted on the truck while other leaders and activists were in the front. I was about to get off after finishing my speech when Gorky said: 'I couldn't take your photo, would you please wait for a while. Other photographers also said the same thing."
The grenades began to explode only a few seconds after that, the prime minister said. Senior Awami League leaders including Md Hanif cordoned her off, she said. "Three grenades exploded and then, after a small pause, a series of grenades were hurled."
Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on Aug 15, 1975, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. "Mastermind Ziaur Rahman boosted the morale of the power-hungry killers and annihilated Bangabandhu's family. As a continuation of Aug 15, the four national leaders, who were close aides to Bangabandhu, were killed on Nov 3."
"Tarique Rahman, the then prince and now a fugitive in a corruption case, ordered the operation on Aug 21 from his Hawa Bhaban office. Your future prime minister has now left the country like a coward," Quader said, mentioning the predictions made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The Zia family hatched the plan to kill Bangabandhu and his family and orchestrated the grenade attack to eliminate the Awami League with Sheikh Hasina as their prime target, Quader said.
"Still there are conspiracies hatched to annihilate us. We must stop the evil force of the BNP and Tarique Rahman."