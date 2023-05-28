2 microbus passengers die in Cumilla road accident

At least two passengers of a microbus have died in a road accident after a truck rammed their vehicle in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila.

Four other passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at 8:30 am near the Shaheednagar MA Jalil High School on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Sunday, said Md Jahangir Alam, chief of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.