2 microbus passengers die in Cumilla road accident

At least two passengers of a microbus have died in a road accident after a truck rammed their vehicle in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila.
Four other passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at 8:30 am near the Shaheednagar MA Jalil High School on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Sunday, said Md Jahangir Alam, chief of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.
The dead were identified as Badshah Mia, 65, a native of Bhabanipur village, and Md Dulal Mia Bepari, 50, from Bhauria village.
A microbus that caters to local passengers was travelling to Daudkandi and stopped at the accident site to drop off some passengers. A speeding truck veered out of the driver’s control and rammed into the microbus from behind, Jahangir said, citing witnesses.
“Both vehicles fell next to the highway and overturned. The microbus was severely damaged. Two microbus passengers died on the spot."
The injured have been admitted to the Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.
Police are taking necessary legal steps over the incident, OC Jahangir said.