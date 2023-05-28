    বাংলা

    2 microbus passengers die in Cumilla road accident

    A Chattogram-bound truck rammed the microbus from behind and both vehicles fell into a ditch next to the highway

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 May 2023, 06:53 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 06:53 AM

    At least two passengers of a microbus have died in a road accident after a truck rammed their vehicle in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila.

    Four other passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at 8:30 am near the Shaheednagar MA Jalil High School on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Sunday, said Md Jahangir Alam, chief of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Badshah Mia, 65, a native of Bhabanipur village, and Md Dulal Mia Bepari, 50, from Bhauria village.

    A microbus that caters to local passengers was travelling to Daudkandi and stopped at the accident site to drop off some passengers. A speeding truck veered out of the driver’s control and rammed into the microbus from behind, Jahangir said, citing witnesses.

    “Both vehicles fell next to the highway and overturned. The microbus was severely damaged. Two microbus passengers died on the spot."

    The injured have been admitted to the Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.

    Police are taking necessary legal steps over the incident, OC Jahangir said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police arrest 2 over murder of Cumilla AL leader
    2 held over murder of Cumilla AL leader
    Enamul Haque was slaughtered outside a mosque after Friday prayers as part of a long-running dispute
    5 die in head-on collision between pickup truck and rickshaw van in Jhenaidah
    5 dead in Jhenaidah accident
    All of the dead were on a motorised rickshaw van
    Bus rams autorickshaw, killing 4 in Tangail
    4 die as bus crushes autorickshaw in Tangail
    The four died on the spot while another person was injured
    Construction worker dies in ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban
    Worker dies in ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban
    The incident follows another fatal landmine blast last week in Remakriprangsa

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan