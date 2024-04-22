Bus runs over, kills four of a family in Cumilla highway

A bus has run over and killed a young woman, her mother and two minor daughters in Cumilla’s Daudkandi Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Raipur Malikhil area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway around 8:30pm on Monday, said Highway Police Sergeant Ohiduzzaman.

The victims are Shahinur Akter, 24, her mother Dilbor Nesa, 50, and daughters Jannat Akter, 4, and Samia Akter, 3 – all from Titas Upazila.