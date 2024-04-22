Bus runs over, kills four of a family in Cumilla highway

A bus has run over and killed a young woman, her mother and two minor daughters in Cumilla’s Daudkandi Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Raipur Malikhil area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway around 8:30pm on Monday, said Highway Police Sergeant Ohiduzzaman.
The victims are Shahinur Akter, 24, her mother Dilbor Nesa, 50, and daughters Jannat Akter, 4, and Samia Akter, 3 – all from Titas Upazila.
Citing witnesses, Ohiduzzaman said a Dhaka-bound Ekushey Paribahan bus ran over them when they were crossing the highway, killing all of them on the spot.
The bodies would be transferred to the family after formalities, he said.
The driver fled the scene with the bus, but police seized another bus of the company.
Police were preparing to take legal action over the accident.