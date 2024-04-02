Man to die for raping and murdering child with lure of tamarind in Cumilla

A tribunal has sentenced a man to death over the murder of a third-grader after raping her in Cumilla’s Chauddagram Upazila in 2019.

Cumilla Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the verdict in the five-year-old case on Tuesday, public prosecutor Pradip Kumar Dutta said.

The convict, 21-year old Mohammad Ali Bappi is a resident of Chauddagram’s Gajaria village. He was present at the court during the verdict.

The court also fined Bappi Tk 50,000.

The schoolgirl was playing in front of her house in Gajaria village in the afternoon of Mar 15, 2019, when Bappi lured her into his house with tamarind and raped her.