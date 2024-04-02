    বাংলা

    Man to die for raping and murdering child with lure of tamarind in Cumilla

    The convict threw the third-grader’s body into Dakatia River after the murder

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 01:40 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 01:40 PM

    A tribunal has sentenced a man to death over the murder of a third-grader after raping her in Cumilla’s Chauddagram Upazila in 2019.

    Cumilla Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the verdict in the five-year-old case on Tuesday, public prosecutor Pradip Kumar Dutta said.

    The convict, 21-year old Mohammad Ali Bappi is a resident of Chauddagram’s Gajaria village. He was present at the court during the verdict.

    The court also fined Bappi Tk 50,000.

    The schoolgirl was playing in front of her house in Gajaria village in the afternoon of Mar 15, 2019, when Bappi lured her into his house with tamarind and raped her.

    He later killed the child and threw her body into Dakatia River, the state counsel said, citing the case dossiers.

    The relatives found the girl’s body a day after the incident. The victim’s father started a case at Chauddagram Police Station over the incident. Police later arrested Bappi.

    The court began trial in the case after the investigating officer of the case, Chauddagram Police Sub-Inspector Iqbal Monir, pressed charges against Bappi and Md Mijan, a resident of the same village, in 2019.

    Mijan was acquitted of charges as allegations against him were not proven, Pradip Dutta said.

