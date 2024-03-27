Suspected robber lynched by mob in Habiganj

A suspected robber has been beaten to death by a mob in Habiganj’s Lakhai Upazila, the police said.

The incident took place near Bulla Union’s Goakara area around 12am on Wednesday, according to Md Abul Khayer, chief of the local police station.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Hiraj Mia, who was allegedly the leader of a local robbery gang. He had been implicated in 12 robbery cases filed with various police stations, according to Khayer.

“Hiraj Mia and his gang got off their motorcycle around midnight with plans to commit a robbery. They were subsequently pursued by villagers, who managed to catch Hiraj. He was severely injured when the villagers attacked him,” said OC Khayer.

Hiraj was subsequently taken to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.