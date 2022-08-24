Yunus urges SC to halt labour court trial proceedings

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has appealed to the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, seeking a stay on a High Court verdict that paved the way for a trial for breaching the labour law.

The application was filed by the Grameen Communications chief's lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun on Wednesday.

"We've petitioned the court to include the matter in the hearing list and the chamber judge is likely to hear it."

Earlier on Aug 17, Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader had quashed a High Court rule asking why the case against Yunus would not be dismissed, paving the way for trial proceedings.

On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom MD Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The charges against them include failures to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedule approved by the authorities and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.

Following a petition by Yunus, the High Court on Dec 12, 2021, suspended the proceedings against Yunus, the honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom, for six months. It also issued a rule asking why the case would not be dismissed.

Later on Jun 13, the Appellate Division put a two-month freeze on the proceedings and ordered the High Court to settle its rule.