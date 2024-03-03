    বাংলা

    Child dies as picnic double-decker gets stuck after hitting Purbachal underpass

    At least 22 people are injured in the accident involving the bus carrying employees of Titas’ Narayanganj branch and their families

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 06:13 PM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 06:13 PM

    A double-decker bus with people on a picnic trip has got stuck in an underpass on Sheikh Hasina Sarani at Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka, killing a child and injuring 22 others.

    The passengers were employees of state gas transmission and distribution company Titas’ Narayanganj branch and their families.

    The child who died in the accident near Purbachal Fire Station late on Saturday morning is Md Nikhil, 12, son of Titas employee Nilufa Yasmin, who was also injured.

    The injured are Nishu Moni, 17, Shakil Alamgir, 50, Tania Akter, 40, Shyama, 35, Suraiya, 25, Arpana Biswas, 20, Sumaiya Jahan, 35, Chamak, 21, Monwar Hossain, 58, Preeti, 23, Shrabonti, 12, Eti, 38, Md Nazrul Islam, 35, Balo Hari, 19, Madina Sarker, 25, Sumaiya Akter, 24, Raad, 10, Shariful Asad, 40, Hamayra Begum, 58, and Jahanara, 45. All the victims' full names were not available.

    As many as 12 of them received treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital and 10 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Mamun Ar Rashid, a deputy general manager of Titas, said the injured were out of danger, and no cases were filed over the accident until evening. 

    The employees and their families were heading to a park in Rupganj for the picnic.

    Uddipan Bhakta, chief of Purbachal Fire Station, said it took three units one and a half hours to rescue all the victims as they were stuck in the bus.

    The driver got on the road mistakenly although it was not fit for such vehicles, and then hit the underpass at a reckless speed, he said.

