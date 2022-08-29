Dhaka summons Myanmar envoy over mortars fired across border

The foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar's ambassador in Dhaka to lodge a protest after mortar shells fired from across the border landed in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe came in for a meeting on Monday.

"We have lodged a strong protest through a note verbale so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," said Masud.

On Sunday, two unexploded mortar shells were found near Ghumdhum's Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari. Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the border.

A senior BGB officer said the border security force was looking into the matter.

Authorities believe the shells were fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.

The shells caused no damage or casualties, but spread panic among residents who have been hearing sounds of gunfights for two weeks from the other side of the border.

Foreign Secretary Masud said on Sunday that Dhaka would launch an investigation to determine whether the shells were fired into Bangladesh accidentally or not.