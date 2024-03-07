Sultana, Rasheda, Khushi spearhead call for justice, fair probe into death of Preeti Urang

Rights advocates Sultana Kamal, Rasheda K Choudhury and Khushi Kabir have headlined a statement signed by a group of 25 distinguished citizens demanding justice for Preeti Urang and a fair investigation into the death of the underaged domestic worker who fell from the eighth floor flat of The Daily Star’s Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque.

Saleh Ahmed, the general secretary of Sammilito Samajik Andolan, sent the statement to the media on Wednesday, with signatories from teachers, lawyers, and cultural and rights activists.

Preeti, a teenaged girl from the Urang community of Moulvibazar, died after falling from the flat of Ashfaqul in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Feb 6.

The locals of Mohammadpur demonstrated outside the building, alleging Preeti was murdered. Ashfaqul and Tania Khondoker are in jail in a case over the incident.