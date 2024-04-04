Five security guards injured in attack on Rampal thermal power plant

A member of the Bangladesh Ansar and four security guards have been injured after an attack on the Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat.

The attack occurred from 11pm to 11:30 pm on the gate of the residential building at the thermal power plant, according to Somen Das of the Rampal Police Station.

Two of the injured have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital and three to the Rampal Upazila Health Complex.

Around 11:30am a group of men attempted to enter the residential building of the power plant, according to Anowarul Azim, deputy managing director of the Rampal station.