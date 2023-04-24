A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on

She also urged them to back another key demand - insurance cover for workers who are injured while doing their jobs - following the government's launch of a pilot last year.

Miedema said brands should factor in the costs related to the injury insurance scheme in the sales price of their garments, and that the pilot should turn into a permanent system enshrined in the country's labour laws.

SURVIVORS' STRUGGLES

The site where the eight-storey Rana Plaza building once stood is now an open field, overgrown with lush greenery. A small cement sculpture depicting a clenched fist holding a hammer and sickle commemorates the victims of the disaster.

Rajib Das, 27, whose brother was killed in the collapse of the building on April 24, 2013, often visits the site.

"Sanjit – just two years older than me and my closest sibling – supported me as I was the only one from the family to pursue higher education," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, standing beside the empty plot.

The family received a one-off compensation payment under a deal between the government and brands that sourced from the collapsed factories, but Rajib said there was no long-term programme to help survivors and victims' families to recover.

More than $30 million was paid out as compensation to the victims, but the payments concluded in 2015.

The lack of adequate social protection schemes in Bangladesh meant many injured Rana Plaza survivors were left to fend for themselves, said Amirul Haque Amin, president of the National Garment Workers Federation, a trade union.

"Many of the survivors are struggling to find a decent livelihood," he said.

About 2,500 people were injured in the garment industry's deadliest recorded incident, many of them seriously.

Yanoor Akter, who was 15 when she worked at a factory housed in Rana Plaza, survived the disaster but was left with debilitating injuries to her legs and abdomen and has struggled to find stable employment as a result.

"The crippling injury means I cannot get a regular job," she said, calling for long-term support measures for survivors such as permanent government jobs.

"I've knocked many doors and talked to journalists to get my story heard over the years, but nothing has changed, and I feel no one is listening," she said.