Vulnerable, exploited and abused: Bangladesh domestic helps lack legal protection, workers’ rights

LABOUR LEADERS' EXPERIENCE

Tania Akter, a 35-year-old domestic worker from the Bou Bazar area in Dhaka’s Badda, has been working in different areas of the city for the past decade.

She is actively involved with 'Suniti,' a platform advocating for the protection, rights, and dignity of domestic workers, and possesses a deep understanding of domestic worker protection and welfare policies.

In a conversation with bdnews24.com, Tania expressed her frustration over the lack of recognition for her work despite her years of service.

She recounted how she was denied leave during her son's exams, with her employer insisting that she continue working to manage household chores.

Despite her emotional distress, Tania returned to work, and her son achieved a 'Golden-A Plus' in his exams, while the owner's child did not pass.

Tania expressed dismay over her employers' lack of awareness and compliance with regulations.

Morjina Akhtar, 23, is another domestic worker associated with the Domestic Workers Regional Forum operated by Suniti.

With four years of experience working in the capital, primarily in the Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur areas, Morjina highlighted the widespread disregard for policy regulations among employers.

In her experience, employers often ignore policies regarding sick leave and deduct salaries for taking time off.

She also mentioned instances of physical abuse, such as being slapped for requesting leave, and being expected to perform additional tasks without compensation.

Despite the existence of government policies, Morjina observed that many employers remain unaware or indifferent to their obligations.

A 2021 study conducted by BILS in collaboration with Oxfam Bangladesh revealed that only 14 percent of domestic workers are aware of the government's policy, while a significant portion of employers remains uninformed about it.

The study surveyed 287 domestic workers from Dhaka city.

EMPLOYER KNOWLEDGE OF DOMESTIC WORKER POLICY

Abdul Bashar, residing in the Madhubazar area of western Dhanmondi in Dhaka, employs two household aides for his and his wife's physical illnesses.

While unaware of the policy for domestic worker protection, he ensures proper payment of salaries, bonuses, and holidays.

When asked about staff registration at the police station, he mentioned submitting the required form to Mohammadpur Police Station, although the domestic workers did not provide their information despite being asked.

However, the building manager retains the national identity cards of all workers for identification purposes in case of any incident, said Bashar.

THE NECESSITY OF LAW

Azad from BTUC emphasised that while laws have legal implications and can be enforced against violators, policies are merely guidelines that can be followed at one's discretion without any accountability.

He highlighted the lack of recognition of domestic workers as employees, which prevents them from receiving subsidies and filing cases under relevant labour laws.

They can file cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act if they are tortured or killed, he said.

Keya Khan, the director general of the Directorate of Women Affairs, explained that issues related to the abuse of women and children fall under her ministry's jurisdiction.

However, as the domestic worker protection policy falls under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, she was unable to provide detailed information on the matter.

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]