Hasina in Doha to attend United Nations LDC conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Qatar to join the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries. Hasina and her delegation arrived at Hamad International Airport around 01:30 pm local time.
The conference, known as LDC5, will focus on a way forward “From Potential to Prosperity” as the least developed countries are in a race against time to deliver Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development.
Earlier, Hasina and her entourage flew from Dhaka airport at 11:15 am local time on Thursday.
During her stay in Qatar until Mar 8, Hasina is scheduled to have a meeting with the emir of Qatar. Bilateral issues, including energy cooperation, will come up for discussion.
Hasina is scheduled to have separate meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner at Qatar National Convention Centre, or QNCC.
Hasina will deliver a speech at the opening plenary meeting of the conference as a special guest on Mar 5 at QNCC. She will also deliver a speech at an event titled "Sustainable and Smooth Transition for the Graduating Cohort of 2021," to be arranged jointly by Bangladesh, Laos and Nepal.
On Mar 6, Hasina will speak at a business summit, titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potential of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" at the St Regis Doha.
Hasina will also meet Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and participate in another event, titled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" that day.
On Mar 7, the premier will attend a high-level dialogue on "Enhancing the participation of LDCs in International Trade and Regional Integration" and meet Denmark Minister for Development Cooperation Dan Jorgensen.
She will then attend an event titled "Global Partnership for Smooth and Sustainable Graduation: Marching Towards Smart Bangladesh" as a special guest at the QNCC.
Later, she will join a civic reception to be hosted by the Bangladeshi community living in Qatar before flying to Dhaka the following day.