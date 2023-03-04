Hasina in Doha to attend United Nations LDC conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Qatar to join the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries. Hasina and her delegation arrived at Hamad International Airport around 01:30 pm local time.

The conference, known as LDC5, will focus on a way forward “From Potential to Prosperity” as the least developed countries are in a race against time to deliver Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development.

Earlier, Hasina and her entourage flew from Dhaka airport at 11:15 am local time on Thursday.