Sajek organisations to block tourist road over armed JSS members

Two organisations have announced an indefinite blockade of the tourist road in Rangamati’s Sajek, demanding the removal of armed members of the Santu group of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS).

Sajek Karbari Association President Notun Joy Chakma and Sajek Gonoadhikar Raksha Committee Convenor Babudhon Chakma announced the programme in a joint statement on Saturday.

The blockade will begin at 6am on Sunday, with ambulances, Fire Service vehicles and journalists’ vehicles exempt, the statement said.

The leaders claimed that neither the government nor the Bangladesh Army has taken any step to remove the armed JSS Santu group members from Sajek.

They instead accused the army of harassing residents in the name of house searches and threatening prominent people.

The statement said a rally at Ujobazar in Sajek on Thursday had set a 48-hour deadline for the removal of the armed members. The blockade was decided after the deadline passed without action.

It alleged that on Aug 30, armed JSS Santu group members came down to an area beside the Machalong Army Camp and took positions at Bridgepara, Nuopara and Shibpara.

Since then, they have been firing shots in different areas, threatening people and destroying villagers’ property.

A 9-year-old child named Kosmita Tripura was injured by their gunfire, the statement claimed.

The leaders said residents live in fear and panic. They urged the government and the army to remove the armed members to ensure the safety of Sajek residents.

The two organisations also called on owners’ and workers’ associations, tourists and the public to keep vehicles off the Sajek tourist road during the blockade.