Court to deliver verdict in GK Shamim arms case Sunday

A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict in an arms case filed against controversial contractor GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards on Sunday.

Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Special Tribunal-4 fixed Sept 25 to deliver the verdict in the case after hearing arguments. The judge is expected to announce the verdict at 12 pm, according to prosecutor Md Salauddin Hawladar.

The seven bodyguards indicted in the case are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.