Court to deliver verdict in GK Shamim arms case Sunday

A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict in an arms case filed against controversial contractor GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards on Sunday.
Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Special Tribunal-4 fixed Sept 25 to deliver the verdict in the case after hearing arguments. The judge is expected to announce the verdict at 12 pm, according to prosecutor Md Salauddin Hawladar.
The seven bodyguards indicted in the case are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.
The court moved to open trial proceedings against GK Shamim and his bodyguards after framing charges against them on Jan 28, 2020.
Shamim and his bodyguards are currently in jail, Hawladar said. A total of 10 people have testified in this case for the state.
RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20, 2020. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.
Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.
RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled, for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool.
Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.