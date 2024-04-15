State minister questions authenticity of MV Abdullah ransom video

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has questioned the authenticity of a video showing an aircraft dropping three bags of money that is circulating on social media and being labelled as the ransom paid for the rescue of the sailors of the MV Abdullah.

He reiterated that the government did not have information on the ransom paid for the MV Abdullah and its crew.

"I don't know which movie the clips are from,” he said. “We see so many scenes like these in films. I don't know how the clips were edited or combined to create the video," the state minister said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

The MV Abdullah and its crew were captured by Somali pirates on Mar 12. The ship was finally freed from captivity on Apr 14 and is headed towards Dubai with all 23 Bangladeshi sailors on board.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly showing the moments before the release of the Bangladeshi sailors has begun spreading on social media.