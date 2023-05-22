    বাংলা

    New Bhola field to supply 20m cubic feet of gas daily

    The total gas in the reserve is worth Tk 267.5 billion at the international market

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 22 May 2023, 05:00 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 05:00 AM

    Bangladesh has estimated a reserve of 200 billion cubic feet of gas in a new field in the Ilisha Union of Bhola, and extraction from the field will continue for 25 years.

    The government plans to extract 20 million cubic feet daily from the gas field, 29th in Bangladesh, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday.

    The current market price of the gas in the reserve is about Tk 67.44 billion at the customer level and Tk 267.5 billion at the international market.

    With a remaining reserve of 2.23 trillion cubic feet of gas in Bhola’s three gas fields in Shahjadpur, Bhola North and Ilisha, the authorities have a daily gas extraction capacity of 200 million cubic feet from the fields.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall below $30bn for first time in 7 years
    Reserves fall below $30bn after 7 years
    With the current reserves, Bangladesh can pay off import expenses of three and a half months
    A European Union flag flies between two Spanish flags in central Madrid January 26, 2010.
    Seaplanes, tech gods: Spain's drive to dish out $84 billion of EU cash
    Spain is the EU pilot project for disbursing grants from the largest stimulus package in the bloc's history
    How Titas plans to charge 2.5m fixed-price household customers extra
    Titas moves to charge 2.5m household customers extra
    The state-run gas distributor is claiming their investigations found that the fixed-price subscribers use more units of gas than they are legally allocated to use
    Bangladesh experimentally extracts gas from new well in island district Bhola
    Gas extracted experimentally from Bhola well
    BAPEX hopes to formally start extraction from the well in mid-May

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk