New Bhola field to supply 20m cubic feet of gas daily

With the current reserves, Bangladesh can pay off import expenses of three and a half months
Bangladesh has estimated a reserve of 200 billion cubic feet of gas in a new field in the Ilisha Union of Bhola, and extraction from the field will continue for 25 years.
The government plans to extract 20 million cubic feet daily from the gas field, 29th in Bangladesh, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday.
The current market price of the gas in the reserve is about Tk 67.44 billion at the customer level and Tk 267.5 billion at the international market.
With a remaining reserve of 2.23 trillion cubic feet of gas in Bhola’s three gas fields in Shahjadpur, Bhola North and Ilisha, the authorities have a daily gas extraction capacity of 200 million cubic feet from the fields.