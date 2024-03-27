Twisted magnetic field observed around Milky Way's central black hole

The researchers released a new image showing the environment around Sgr A* in polarised light for the first time, revealing the magnetic field structure. The polarised light comes from subatomic particles called electrons gyrating around magnetic field lines.

Sgr A* possesses 4 million times the mass of our sun and is located about 26,000 light-years - the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) - from Earth.

"For a while, we've believed that magnetic fields play a key role in how black holes feed and eject matter in powerful jets," said astronomer Sara Issaoun of the Center for Astrophysics - Harvard & Smithsonian and co-leader of the research.

"This new image, along with a strikingly similar polarisation structure seen in the much larger and more powerful M87* black hole, shows that strong and ordered magnetic fields are critical to how black holes interact with the gas and matter around them," Issaoun added.

Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so strong that not even light can escape, making viewing them extremely challenging.

"The magnetic field appears to be organised into a spiral, similar to M87*. This magnetic field geometry implies that the black hole can power very efficient jets that shoot off into the galaxy," said another of the researchers, Center for Astrophysics astronomer Angelo Ricarte.

The new image, like the previous images of Sgr A* and the M87 black hole, was obtained using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international scientific collaboration's global network of observatories working collectively to observe radio sources associated with black holes.

A black hole's event horizon is the point of no return beyond which anything - stars, planets, gas, dust and all forms of electromagnetic radiation - gets dragged into oblivion.

"By imaging polarised light from hot glowing gas near black holes, we are directly inferring the structure and strength of the magnetic fields that thread the flow of gas and matter that the black hole feeds on and ejects," Issaoun said.

"Compared to the previous results, polarised light teaches us a lot more about the astrophysics, the properties of the gas, and mechanisms that take place as a black hole feeds," Issaoun added.