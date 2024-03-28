ECNEC approves 11 projects at a cost of Tk 85 billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, has approved 11 projects at a cost of nearly Tk 85 billion and extended the deadline for one of them.

The meeting, led by ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was held at the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.

It is the second ECNEC meeting since the Awami League returned to power for a fourth consecutive term in the Jan 7 general election.

Eleven projects, costing a total of Tk 84.25 billion, were approved at the meeting, Planning Minister Abdus Salam told the media afterwards.