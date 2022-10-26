    বাংলা

    Qatar emir is likely to visit Bangladesh after FIFA World Cup

    He has accepted the invitation from President Md Abdul Hamid

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 06:03 PM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 06:03 PM

    Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to visit Bangladesh after the FIFA World Cup tournament.

    Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani discussed the upcoming visit during a courtesy call on Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    The emir has accepted the invitation from President Md Abdul Hamid to undertake the visit.

    During the meeting, they discussed issues such as politics, economy, defence, manpower and trade cooperation, the statement added.

    Seraya handed over the official acceptance letter from the emir to the foreign minister.

    Momen appreciated the country's preparedness in hosting the tournament.

