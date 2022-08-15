Bangladesh is mourning its founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 carnage anniversary

Bangladesh is mourning its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and almost all members of the family killed in the Aug 15, 1975 carnage, the darkest chapter in the country’s history a short while after independence from Pakistan.

Not only did Bangladesh lose the Father of the Nation in the massacre, but it also started a journey backwards, plunging into the darkness of Pakistan-style military rules, just four years after liberation.

The killers – a group of rogue army officers – could not be tried because of an Indemnity Ordinance. Finally, when Bangabandhu’s Awami League party returned to power in 1996, with his daughter Sheikh Hasina at the helm, the government paved the way for the trial of the assassins.

Now, more than a decade after executing some of the Bangabandhu murder convicts, Bangladesh has celebrated Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary and the golden jubilee of independence through yearlong programmes.

President Md Abdul Hamid, in a message marking the day, said: “Bangabandhu is no longer with us, but his principles and ideals will always inspire the freedom-seeking people to attain their rights and the mass awakening against exploitation and oppression around the world." Hamid will host a special prayer at the Bangabhaban on Monday for the victims of the carnage.

Hasina, as the prime minister, reiterated the call for turning the grief of losing Bangabandhu into strength. “Let's build a non-communal, hunger-poverty-free prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation through reflecting the glory and ideals of his long-struggling life in our actions; this should be our firm pledge on this National Mourning Day."