Woman, daughter die as covered van crashes into house in Tangail

A woman and her daughter have died in their sleep when a covered van carrying freight veered out of the driver's control, went off the road, and crashed onto a house in Tangail's Dhanbari.
The accident occurred at 2 am on Tuesday at Nolla Bazar on the Tangail-Jamalpur Regional Highway, said HM Jashim Uddin, chief of Dhonbari Police Station.
The dead were Phool Rani Das, 38, and her daughter Radhika Rani Das, 11. Phool Rani’s husband Ganesh Chandra Das was injured in the accident. He has been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Both mother and daughter, who were asleep when the accident occurred, died on the spot when the van overturned onto their house and crushed them, said OC Joshim.
Police seized the vehicle but its driver fled, said the police officer.