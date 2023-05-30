    বাংলা

    Woman, daughter die as covered van crashes into house in Tangail

    The husband of the family been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital with injuries after the accident

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 May 2023, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 30 May 2023, 05:41 AM

    A woman and her daughter have died in their sleep when a covered van carrying freight veered out of the driver's control, went off the road, and crashed onto a house in Tangail's Dhanbari.

    The accident occurred at 2 am on Tuesday at Nolla Bazar on the Tangail-Jamalpur Regional Highway, said HM Jashim Uddin, chief of Dhonbari Police Station.

    The dead were Phool Rani Das, 38, and her daughter Radhika Rani Das, 11. Phool Rani’s husband Ganesh Chandra Das was injured in the accident. He has been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

    Both mother and daughter, who were asleep when the accident occurred, died on the spot when the van overturned onto their house and crushed them, said OC Joshim.

    Police seized the vehicle but its driver fled, said the police officer.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus rams autorickshaw, killing 4 in Tangail
    4 die as bus crushes autorickshaw in Tangail
    The four died on the spot while another person was injured
    A tribute to the many moms in animated movies
    An ode to the moms of animation
    When I was young, I watched my favourite animated movies for action and plot. Now I'm older, I note what they say about our dearest relationships
    A foundation: A short story for Mother's Day
    A foundation: A short story for Mother's Day
    What can you do when a tragedy has made it difficult to build a new life?
    Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen appear in a picture with a message that reads "We have jointly filed for divorce. We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends, close to each other and loving parents. We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other. We hope that you respect our privacy. We will not comment further on the matter." in a picture taken in an unknown location, released on May 10, 2023.
    Finland prime minister divorces husband
    "We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," Marin and Raikkonen said in separate Instagram stories

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan