    Bus catches fire in Dhaka’s Banglamotor

    The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM


    A bus has caught fire in Dhaka’s Banglamotor and the flames spread to a building.

    Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the firefighters went to the site upon hearing the news of the fire around 9:30pm on Monday.



    The office of the daily Desh Rupantor is opposite to the scene of the fire. Sarwar Alam, a senior journalist at the daily, said he saw firefighters trying to douse the fire.

    The fire spread to a part of the first floor of Mamataz Bhaban. Sarwar said the firefighters brought the fire under control after some time.

    The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

