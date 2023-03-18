How a Bangladesh Test venue turned into a complete wreck

In the early years of Bangladesh’s cricketing journey as a full member of the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body was forced to share then Dhaka Stadium - currently known as Bangabandhu National Stadium - in Paltan for international series and tournaments purposes with other sports.

It did not bode well with then policymakers of the Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB.

Eventually, they could commandeer the domain of a Mirpur stadium, later dubbed Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, as the so-called ‘Home of Cricket’.

But for a full rubber, which would feature multiple red and white balls internationals, the board required more than one stadium.

Back then, cricketing infrastructure was in its infancy in Bangladesh, so the only way to solve the dilemma was to build a new stadium near Dhaka.

Hence, the idea of Bangladesh’s third Test venue, known as Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, was hatched.

The venue received its Test status in 2006, with the Tigers playing their first home series against the mighty Australians and the last international match played there was between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, which was a part of the Asia Cup qualifier.

It has been seven years since that match, and despite being so close to the capital city with all its perks and facilities, BCB did not pick the venue to host any more international matches.

Why?

Let us take a comparative look at how it used to look in 2015 and now.

You may get the answer.