How a Bangladesh Test venue turned into a complete wreck

In the early years of Bangladesh’s cricketing journey as a full member of the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body was forced to share then Dhaka Stadium - currently known as Bangabandhu National Stadium - in Paltan for international series and tournaments purposes with other sports.
It did not bode well with then policymakers of the Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB.
Eventually, they could commandeer the domain of a Mirpur stadium, later dubbed Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, as the so-called ‘Home of Cricket’.
But for a full rubber, which would feature multiple red and white balls internationals, the board required more than one stadium.
Back then, cricketing infrastructure was in its infancy in Bangladesh, so the only way to solve the dilemma was to build a new stadium near Dhaka.
Hence, the idea of Bangladesh’s third Test venue, known as Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, was hatched.
The venue received its Test status in 2006, with the Tigers playing their first home series against the mighty Australians and the last international match played there was between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, which was a part of the Asia Cup qualifier.
It has been seven years since that match, and despite being so close to the capital city with all its perks and facilities, BCB did not pick the venue to host any more international matches.
Why?
Let us take a comparative look at how it used to look in 2015 and now.
You may get the answer.
A TURF WAR AT THE HEART OF THE ISSUE
Although the 25000-capacity stadium is a full-fledged cricket stadium, the BCB has hardly any say about how to maintain the stadium's infrastructure.
The stadium is under the purview of the National Sports Council of Bangladesh or NSCB.
An official of the Narayanganj District Sports Office, who did not want to reveal his identity, said the development and maintenance of the stadium were stalled due to the disagreement over the control of the stadium between BCB and NSCB.
“On one hand, NSCB lacks fund to maintain and develop it but does not want to lose control over the stadium. On the other hand, BCB wants to invest and develop the stadium, but in exchange, it seeks full control of it,” he said.
Faruk Bin Yusuf Pappu, vice-president of Narayanganj District Sports Office and president of the cricket standing committee, also confirmed the tussle.
“There is indeed an issue between BCB and NSCB. However, I'm still hopeful. The ministry [Bangladesh Ministry of Youth and Sports] will intervene to resolve the issue.
Two years ago, according to officials at the District Sports Office in Narayanganj, a team from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology conducted a feasibility study on bringing the stadium back to its former glory.
The report was submitted to the ministry. Since then, nobody has heard about it anymore.
WHY IS THE STADIUM IN DIRE STRAITS
During a quick visit to the stadium site, this correspondent found that the digital scoreboard of the stadium was out of order, floodlights bulbs were missing, the dressing room for players was unusable, and the shed and seats for spectators were broken.
In the outside portion of the stadium, the vast plain was covered with a sea of hyacinths.
During an interview with bdnews24.com, Venue Manager Babul Mia confirmed that some domestic and List A matches are still being played to locals at the stadium, known as Fatullah stadium.
During the stadium’s glory days, these matches used to be organised at the stadium’s outer portion.
The outer portion of the stadium submerged under water for some years.
“We can only host some matches inside the stadium during the dry season. The outer stadium went underwater some years ago, and during monsoon, the infield submerges underwater as well,” he said.
Khorshed Alam Nasir, joint secretary of the District Sports Office, blamed poor planning for the waterlogging situation.
“The Fatullah area is industrial, and the stadium is below the road adjacent to highway level. That’s why the industrial waste from the nearby factories ends up at the outer portion and seeps into the infield. It wouldn’t have happened had planners considered it before constructing the stadium,” he said.
His suggestion?
“It needs to tear apart and rebuild again from scratch.”
[Writing in English and interactive content created by Adil Mahmood]