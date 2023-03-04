Panchagarh calm as police, BGB patrol streets after violent anti-Ahmadiyya protests

The simmering tension in Panchagarh has cooled as law enforcers patrol the district after clashes and arson over the Ahmadiyya community’s Salna Jalsa religious gathering left two people dead.

Gripped by fear, the markets and shops in the town were shut on Friday but reopened on Saturday morning as people resumed their daily activities.

Although all business establishments were open, the stores belonging to the Ahmadiyya community remained decimated, with no goods on sale.

After Jummah prayers on Friday, hundreds gathered in small groups, sporadically clashed with police, and vandalised and torched shops during protests against the Ahmadiyya event.