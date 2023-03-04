    বাংলা

    Panchagarh calm as police, BGB patrol streets after violent anti-Ahmadiyya protests

    The Ahmaddiya community has agreed to suspend a religious gathering for three days, police say

    Panchagarh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2023, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 08:52 AM

    The simmering tension in Panchagarh has cooled as law enforcers patrol the district after clashes and arson over the Ahmadiyya community’s Salna Jalsa religious gathering left two people dead.

    Gripped by fear, the markets and shops in the town were shut on Friday but reopened on Saturday morning as people resumed their daily activities.

    Although all business establishments were open, the stores belonging to the Ahmadiyya community remained decimated, with no goods on sale.

    After Jummah prayers on Friday, hundreds gathered in small groups, sporadically clashed with police, and vandalised and torched shops during protests against the Ahmadiyya event.

    The protesters also set fire to a traffic police office and the homes of Ahmadiyya followers while burning tyres on the streets.

    Bystanders said the marchers vandalised several stores of the Ahmadiyya people in Panchagarh market, threw their goods into the street and proceeded to torch them all.

    SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of police in the northern district, said Ariful Rahman, 27, son of Farman Ali from the Masjid Para area, and Jahid Hasan, 23, from the Ahmadiyya community, died in the clashes. Jahid was attacked by the agitators when he went to join the event.

    The Ahmadiyya people agreed to suspend the event for three days following requests from the administration later that night, Sirajul added.

    Sadar Police Station chief Abdul Latif Mia said: “No cases have yet been filed and no one has been arrested over the incident. The situation has returned to normal now.”

    Mahmud Ahmed Sumon, a spokesman for the organisers of Jalsa Salana, a religious gathering of the minority Muslim community, said: “We’ve yet to decide whether to lodge a case. We will release a statement during a press briefing at 3 pm.”

    “We’ve always lived in fear and continue to do so after yesterday’s incident.”

    Md Abdullah, general secretary of Khatme Nabuwat Preservation Council, said: “We’re observing the situation. We have not decided whether to file a case. We’ll let everyone know about our next move after discussing it following the funeral prayers for the dead.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bandarban’s Bawm villages
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bawm villages
    At least four villages did not prepare the ground for jhum farming because workers are scared, a union council chairman says
    Garment workers block Banani road for two hours over rumours of colleague’s death
    Garment workers block Banani road over rumours of colleague’s death
    A worker was injured after a bus hit her, leading her colleagues to block the main Dhaka thoroughfare for nearly two hours
    Demonstrators torched a traffic police office, several homes and vandalised shops during anti-Ahmadiyya protests in Panchagarh on Friday, Mar 3, 2023.
    Tension in Panchagarh simmers over anti-Ahmadiyya protests
    At least two people have reportedly been killed in the violence, but police could not confirm if the deaths are the result of attacks
    RAB arrests death-row convict who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    RAB arrests man who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    Oli went into hiding after beating his wife to death over a domestic feud months after their marriage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher