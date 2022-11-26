Two die in separate train accidents in Brahmanbaria

A man and a woman of about 35 years of age have died in two separate train accidents in Brahmanbaria.
The incidents occurred at Brahmanbaria Station and Talshahar Station in Ashuganj early on Saturday. The law enforcers could not confirm their identities immediately, said Salauddin Khan Noman, sub-inspector of Brahmanbaria Railway Police Station outpost.
The woman died after being crushed under the wheels of the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express train while trying to board the vehicle during its departure from the Brahmanbaria station after a break, he said.
The man was crushed to death by another train at Talshahar Station. Police recovered his body but could not find out details about the train involved in the incident.
The law enforcers have sought assistance from the Police Bureau of Investigation to identify the victims, Noman said.