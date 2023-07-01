Two women run over and killed by bus on Dhaka’s Airport Road

Two women pedestrians have been run over and killed in an accident on Dhaka’s Airport Road.

The accident occurred around 11 am on Saturday in front of the Xinxian Restaurant near Jashimuddin Road, police said.

Minara Khatun, 55, and Moni Begum, 35, were killed while trying to cross the road, said Azizul Haque Miah, chief of Airport Police Station.