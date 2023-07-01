Two women run over and killed by bus on Dhaka’s Airport Road

The accidents occurred in Gaibandha and Dhaka on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha
Two women pedestrians have been run over and killed in an accident on Dhaka’s Airport Road.
The accident occurred around 11 am on Saturday in front of the Xinxian Restaurant near Jashimuddin Road, police said.
Minara Khatun, 55, and Moni Begum, 35, were killed while trying to cross the road, said Azizul Haque Miah, chief of Airport Police Station.
“They were hit by a Binimoy Paribahan bus headed to Tangail and killed on the spot,” he said.
The bus has been seized and the driver, 34-year-old Shahin, has been arrested, he added.
One of the victims was a garment worker while the other worked at a private company, according to preliminary information.