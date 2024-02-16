    বাংলা

    Bangladesh PM Hasina joins Munich Security Conference

    Prior to joining the conference, she held a meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Feb 2024, 05:45 PM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2024, 05:45 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the three-day Munich Security Conference 2024 in Germany.

    She attended the opening ceremony and listened to welcome remarks by Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the conference, at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Friday afternoon, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud accompanied the prime minister.

    Prior to joining the conference, Hasina held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the hotel.

    Earlier, President of Women Political Leaders Silvana Koch-Mehrin paid a call on the Bangladesh premier.

    Besides Mahmud, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was present in the meetings.

    The Munich Security Conference is a prominent platform for global discussions on security policy.

    The conference this year aims to reinforce the rules-based international order and counter revisionist tendencies.

    The event will include debates, side events, and commemorate the conference's 60th anniversary.

