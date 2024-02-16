Bangladesh PM Hasina joins Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the three-day Munich Security Conference 2024 in Germany.

She attended the opening ceremony and listened to welcome remarks by Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the conference, at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Friday afternoon, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud accompanied the prime minister.

Prior to joining the conference, Hasina held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the hotel.