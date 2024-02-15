Metro rail trains to run every 8 minutes during 'peak hours' from Saturday

Metro rail authorities have shortened the interval between train arrivals at every station by two minutes during peak hours to improve service efficiency.
The new timetable will be effective from Saturday, according to MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
However, the 12-minute interval between train departures during 'off-peak' hours will remain unchanged, he said on Thursday.
The hours between 7:31 am to 11:48 am and 3:13 pm to 8:00 pm are marked as 'peak hours' on the Uttara to Motijheel route. For the Motijheel to Uttara route, peak hours span from 8:01 am to 12:08 pm and from 3:53 pm to 8:40 pm.
Siddique said the peak-hour schedule will remain in effect until the day before the start of Ramadan.