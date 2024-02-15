Metro rail trains to run every 8 minutes during 'peak hours' from Saturday

However, the 12-minute interval between train departures during 'off-peak' hours will remain unchanged, he said on Thursday.

The hours between 7:31 am to 11:48 am and 3:13 pm to 8:00 pm are marked as 'peak hours' on the Uttara to Motijheel route. For the Motijheel to Uttara route, peak hours span from 8:01 am to 12:08 pm and from 3:53 pm to 8:40 pm.

Siddique said the peak-hour schedule will remain in effect until the day before the start of Ramadan.